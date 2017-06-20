Armed Russian jet comes within 5 feet of U.S. spy plane

An armed Russian jet came within five feet of a U.S. reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.

A U.S. official said Tuesday that the Russian aircraft came within five feet of a wing tip for a U.S. RC-135 reconnaissance plane.

The Russian jet then passed under the U.S. aircraft and came up near the other wing tip.

A member of the Russian air force’s Knights aerobatic team performs in a SU-27 jet during a test flight ahead of an airshow in Zhuhai, China, on Nov. 10, 2014.

Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. Air Force considers the incident to be an unsafe intercept, Martin reports.

The incident took place 25 miles northwest of the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, which is located between Lithuania and Poland in northern Europe.

