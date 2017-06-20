America's fastest-growing tech cities aren't on the coasts

Hear the words “tech economy,” and you’re likely to think of the major cities that house the country’s biggest companies: the San Francisco Bay area, Seattle, New York, possibly Boston.

But if you’re looking for a job in tech, you might have a better chance looking elsewhere.

The places with the biggest growth in the sector aren’t on the coasts, but are mostly small and midsize cities in the U.S. interior.

Job-listing company ZipRecruiter looked at a year’s worth of job postings for technical jobs and ranked the 20 locations that had the biggest growth. The results were surprising. Cincinnati, Ohio, was No. 11 on the list, with a 96 percent increase in tech job listings from last year. Cleveland and Columbus were Nos. 12 and 14, respectively, each with growth rates over 80 percent.

ZipRecruiter defined a technical job by its content, not its employer. For example, receptionists working for software companies didn’t count as tech jobs, but network administrators did, regardless of what company they worked for.

“We’re getting to a moment where our largest cities are becoming almost an untenable living situation for young people. They’re so expensive and crowded. In order to live somewhere affordable, you have to live one-and-a-half hours away from the city center,” said Cathy Barrera, chief economic adviser for ZipRecruiter.

“A lot of younger people are looking to move to more manageable cities,” she added.

These cities fit the bill. With populations between 100,000 and 1.5 million, in most of them a median house can be had for $200,000 — affordable on a tech salary. Read on to learn the 10 fastest-growing areas for tech jobs.

