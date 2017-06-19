Weather Update: Monday Morning, June 19, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A cold front is on it’s way & that’ll produce some rain & a few storms, and it’ll lower the temps several degrees, if only temporarily.

Cloudy this morning and muggy, with a few light sprinkles. Lows only dropping into the low 70’s.

Monday afternoon: More showers & storms likely, & highs will be a bit below normal. Highs will be only in the low 80’s.

More sunshine & slightly warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday with less muggy conditions. Highs will climb back into the mid 80’s by Tuesday and the upper 80’s by Wednesday.

Late Thursday, another disturbance will approach, and will lead to an unsettled weekend.

Temperatures back around 90° by the end of the week with more afternoon shower & storm chances.