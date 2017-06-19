Weather Update: Monday Morning, June 19, 2017

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A cold front is on it’s way & that’ll produce some rain & a few storms, and it’ll lower the temps several degrees, if only temporarily.

Cloudy this morning and muggy, with a few light sprinkles. Lows only dropping into the low 70’s.

Monday afternoon: More showers & storms likely, & highs will be a bit below normal. Highs will be only in the low 80’s.

More sunshine & slightly warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday with less muggy conditions. Highs will climb back into the mid 80’s by Tuesday and the upper 80’s by Wednesday.

Late Thursday, another disturbance will approach, and will lead to an unsettled weekend.

Temperatures back around 90° by the end of the week with more afternoon shower & storm chances.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share:

Related Videos

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Market celebrates Dads
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Riverbend cleanup underway
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Shave for the Brave for St. Baldricks raises money for childhood cancer
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

  • Pingback: Weather Update: Monday Night, February 13, 2017 – TN Wire.com()

More News»
News 12 Now