Volunteers hunt for dumped rabbits at forest preserve

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) – Dozens of domesticated rabbits at a forest preserve in Georgia have been captured.

WSB-TV reports volunteers with the Georgia House Rabbit Society were at the Big Trees Forest Preserve on Sunday after capturing 24 rabbits the night before. A hiker spotted the rabbits and shot a cellphone video.

The domesticated rabbits are bred without fear of humans and possible predators such as coyotes and foxes.

The Georgia House Rabbit Society is offering a $1,000 reward to find and prosecute rabbit dumpers.

