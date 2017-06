June 19, 2017, 6:46 PM | The hottest it’s ever been in Phoenix is 122 degrees. This week, that record is in jeopardy. It will be even hotter on Thursday, and Phoenix has only hit 120 three times in recorded history. The heat wave is also threatening to set records across the region, including in Tucson and Las Vegas. Kris Van Cleave reports.

