Summer Music 2017

Shaggy performs during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Musicians Marcus Mumford, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane of the band Mumford & Sons perform at the Hangout Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Stella Mozgawa, Theresa Wayman and Emily Kokal of Warpaint perform at the Mermaid Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Credit: Matt Cowan/Getty Images
Singer Paul Meany, of the alternative rock band Mutemath, and his daughter, Amelia Meany, perform at the Hangout Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 20, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
A festivalgoer finds a friend at the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Credit: Matt Cowan/Getty Images
Singer Grace Mitchell performs at the BMI Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chance The Rapper performs at the Surf Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lorde performs onstage on Day 1 of the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall’s Island on June 2, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Backup dancers perform on stage with Lorde on Day 1 of the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall’s Island on June 2, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Festivalgoers are pictured during Day 2 of the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall’s Island on June 3, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Sam Hunt performs during Day 2 of Pepsi’s Rock The South Festival in Heritage Park on June 3, 2017 in Cullman, Alabama.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Wu-Tang Clan perform on stage during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall’s Island on June 3, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Festivalgoers enjoy an intermission during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall’s Island on June 3, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Wiz Khalifa performs during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall’s Island in New York City, on June 4, 2017.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Matthew Shultz of Cage the Elephant joins the crowd during Day 3 of the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall’s Island on June 4, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Sarah Barthel of Phantogram performs during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall’s Island in New York City, on June 4, 2017.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Festivalgoers are pictured during Day 3 of the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall’s Island on June 4, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Musician Charlie Daniels performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2016 CMA Festival at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2016 CMA Festival at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Singer Carrie Underwood performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2016 CMA Festival at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Matt Shultz of Cage The Elephant performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.
Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo
Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
From left: Charlie Gabriel, Branden Lewis and Ronell Johnson of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band perform during the Preservation Hall Soul Shakedown Bonnaroo SuperJam at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.
Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo
Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.
Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo
Chance The Rapper performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.
Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo
Singer-songwriter Brad Paisley performs onstage during Day 4 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
The Weeknd performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.
Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo
Clemens Rehbein, left, and Antonio Greger of Milky Chance perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.
Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo
Margo Price performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.
Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo
Singer-songwriter Clare Dunn performs on Day 1 of the 2016 CMA Music Festival on June 9, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town perform onstage during Day 4 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Musician Keith Urban performs onstage during Day 4 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Conductor Alan Gilbert leads the New York Philharmonic in a free concert in New York’s Central Park on June 14, 2017.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
On June 15, 2017, the opening act for Iron Maiden at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park, Ill., was the Swedish heavy metal band Ghost, last year’s Grammy-winner for Best Metal Performance.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Members of the heavy metal band Ghost identify themselves as “Nameless Ghouls” and “Papa Emeritus” (pictured).
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Mavis Staples was the headliner at Blues On The Fox, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill., on June 16, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Mavis Staples performing at Blues On The Fox, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill., on June 16, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Roger Waters performs during his “Us + Them Tour” at T-Mobile Arena on June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Women walk with flowers in their hair during the Monterey International Pop Festival Friday, June 16, 2017, in Monterey, Calif. The festival celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first gathering, held during the “Summer of Love,” by holding another three-day concert that brought back a few acts from half a century ago.
Credit: Eric Risberg/AP Photo
Eric Burdon sings “Monterey” during the Monterey International Pop Festival on Friday, June 16, 2017, in Monterey, Calif., in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first Monterey festival.
Credit: Eric Risberg/AP
Regina Spektor performs on Day 1 of the Monterey International Pop Festival 2017 at Monterey County Fairgrounds on June 16, 2017 in Monterey, Calif.
Credit: CBS News
Metallica fans attend a sold-out show at Soldier Field in Chicago, Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
James Hetfield of Metallica performs at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 18, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 18, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Robert Trujillo of Metallica performs at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 18, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Lead singer M. Shadows, of the band Avenged Sevenfold, which opened for Metallica at Soldier Field on June 18, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Matt Bellamy of the band Muse performs on Day 4 of the 2017 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Dover, Del.
Credit: Owen Sweeney/AP Photo
