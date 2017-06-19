Report: Jared Kushner could choose a new lawyer in Russia probe

Prominent criminal lawyers have been contacted to possibly represent Jared Kushner in the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, The New York Times reports.

Representatives for President Trump’s son-in-law have reached out to these attorneys because Kushner’s allies have been questioning the connection between Kushner’s current lawyer and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the report said.

Jamie Gorelick, Kushner’s current lawyer, works at WilmerHale — the same firm Mueller worked at before Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller as special counsel.

Mueller is investigating Kushner’s finances and business dealings in relation to the Russia probe, The Washington Post reported Friday. CBS News confirmed late last month that Kushner is under scrutiny in the probe into Russian election meddling. The special counsel’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the report.

Gorelick, the report said, has urged Kushner to consider other representation, which could either supplement or replace Gorelick’s team, the report added.

“After the appointment of our former partner Robert Mueller as special counsel, we advised Mr. Kushner to obtain the independent advice of a lawyer with appropriate experience as to whether he should continue with us as his counsel,” Gorelick said in a statement Sunday, according to the report.

Attorney Abbe Lowell is among the attorneys contacted on Kushner’s behalf, the report said. She is representing Sen. Robert Menendez, D-New Jersey, in a case involving federal corruption charges and she has represented the powerful GOP lobbyist Jack Abramoff, the Times noted.