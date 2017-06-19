Pop-up market luncheon this week!

You may want to do something different for lunch this week.

For the first time, daily pop-up markets are being held at the Miller Plaza’s Waterhouse Pavilion.

The theme this year is ‘DIVERSIFY’ celebration.

Every day starting Monday through Thursday, different vendors showcase their products or services, from buy local to exotic food vendors.

‘DIVERSIFY’ markets allow sellers to be more visual in its surrounding community.

Chattanooga Chamber Director of Diversity and Inclusion Maria Noel says that, “whether it’s supporting business to business relationships or supplier diversity in terms of a company doing business with a local small business owner. Or it’s working with major companies trying to recruit them into Chattanooga.”

Daily Pop-Up Markets

Monday, June 19th – Thursday, June 22nd

10:00AM to 2:00PM

Miller Plaza’s Waterhouse Pavilion

Friday, June 23rd

DIVERSIFY Luncheon

Keynote Speaker: First African-American Pulitzer Prize-Winning Female Journalist and Author Isabel Wilkerson

For more information: http://www.chattanoogachamber.com/diversify