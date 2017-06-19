Outbuilding catches fire in Soddy Daisy

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hamilton County officials say a homeowner started a fire in his outbuilding while working on his motorcycle Sunday evening.

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Firefighters arrived at the scene on Sevier Street in Soddy Daisy shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials say firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the home.

According to Hamilton County Emergency Services spokeswoman Amy Maxwell, the homeowner explained he put gas in the motorcycle then sparks flew when he tried to start it.

The homeowner told officials the sparks startled him, and he dropped the gas can causing flashover.

Dallas Bay VFD currently working shed fire. No injuries. 414 Sevier St. in Soddy. pic.twitter.com/hwUvkFR1zF — HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) June 19, 2017

Fire officials say no injuries were reported; the outbuilding is a total loss and two vehicles have significant damage.

Officials estimate the damage at $8,000.