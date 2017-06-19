New details on deadly Mahan Gap wreck Sunday night

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff’s Traffic Investigators release new information on the fatal wreck Sunday evening on Mahan Gap Road.

It happened around 8:20 in the 8600 block near the Bradley County line.

They say Chevy Yukon and a Toyota Four-Runner collided.

The driver of the Four-Runner was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Toyota had four passengers.

The driver also died from injuries later at the hospital.

An adult passenger was flown to the hospital and is still being treated.

Two children who were in child safety seats were not seriously injured.

Officials are not releasing names yet, pending notifications.

And they are not commenting on a cause of the wreck at this time.

Hamilton County, TN – In regards to the fatal accident which occurred last night (June 18, 2017) on Mahan Gap Road, the HCSO is releasing the additional details below:

The accident involved a Toyota Four-Runner with one (1) occupant (adult) who was pronounced deceased upon arrival and a Chevrolet Yukon with (4) occupants.

Of the (4) occupants in the Yukon, (2) were juveniles who were properly restrained in car seats and fortunately did not receive injuries. They were transported for medical review as a precaution.

The driver and passenger in the Yukon were flown via Life Force Helicopter due to the extent of their injuries. The driver of the Yukon (adult) died later at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

There is no update at this time on the medical condition of the passenger at this time.

The names of the deceased drivers are not being released at this time. Pending family notifications, an update with the names may be released later today or tomorrow.

No further information is available at this time. All available details have been released.

Please note this is an ongoing investigation.