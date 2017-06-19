“Juneteenth” Event Hosted in the Scenic City

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park presented a free program on emancipation and its legacy in Chattanooga.

It was in partnership with the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

The program discussed what is called Juneteeth, or Freedom Day for African Americans in 1865.

It explored the transition of African Americans from enslavement to emancipation and beyond in the Chattanooga area.

“Juneteeth is a date that, in many communities is used to kind of celebrate the idea of African American freedom. And so, you know, I think that that’s a date that should be perhaps a little more commemorated, but I think no matter what date you choose to celebrate freedom, I think that celebrating freedom is something that is quintessentially American.”

