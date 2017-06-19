Jared Kushner to travel to Middle East

President Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner, will be traveling to Jerusalem and Ramallah this week to help advance Middle East peace, CBS News confirms.

A White House official said that Kushner will hear directly from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. The trip was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Kushner is scheduled to arrive in Israel Wednesday. It’s likely, the official says, that Kushner will make a number of visits to the region.

According to the Journal, the White House does not expect major breakthroughs during Kushner’s Middle East trip.

Play Video CBS This Morning Jared Kushner under more scrutiny after Russia revelations President Trump’s son-in-law and White House senior adviser, Jared Kushner, reportedly held meetings during the presidential transition to set up…

During the president’s trip to the Middle East last month, Mr. Trump said he was confident that both Israelis and Palestinians are “ready to reach for peace” and “make a deal.” Kushner was responsible for structuring Mr. Trump’s visits to Saudi Arabia and Israel, along with Rome, and these were considered by the president to be the best parts of his first foreign trip as president.

Earlier this year, he appointed Kushner to take charge of the effort to help broker Middle East peace. Kushner has a broad portfolio in the administration – on Monday, as the head of the White House’s Office of American Innovation, he is convening a meeting of top technology CEOs for an elite-level brainstorming session.

The trip comes as Kushner has come under scrutiny in the FBI’s probe of Russian election meddling over meetings he held in December with Russia’s ambassador and a banker from Moscow.

CBS News’ Brian Gottlieb contributed to this report.