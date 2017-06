June 19, 2017, 7:08 AM | The U.S. Navy has released the names of the seven sailors who died when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan. There are at least four investigations into the incident, and no one can say for sure how a large cargo ship got close enough to collide with a U.S. Navy vessel with state-of-the-art radar. Ben Tracy reports.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.