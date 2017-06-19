Fatal Crash on Interstate 75

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says there has been a fatal wreck on Interstate 75.

Late Sunday night, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a tractor-trailer wreck on Interstate 75 North near mile marker 31 involved a fatality.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to investigate.

Accident involving a tractor-trailer at the 31 MM @I-75 NB involves a fatality… pic.twitter.com/4jufwfO64c — Bradley Co. Sheriff (@bcso911) June 19, 2017

#UPDATE @THPChattanooga responding to the scene and will be the investigative agency in charge… https://t.co/svWU9n2dA1 — Bradley Co. Sheriff (@bcso911) June 19, 2017

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation Smartway Traffic system, the right lane is blocked on Interstate 75 North and the wreck is estimated to clear at 3 a.m.

