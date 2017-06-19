Fatal Crash on Interstate 75

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says there has been a fatal wreck on Interstate 75.

Late Sunday night, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a tractor-trailer wreck on Interstate 75 North near mile marker 31 involved a fatality.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to investigate.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation Smartway Traffic system, the right lane is blocked on Interstate 75 North and the wreck is estimated to clear at 3 a.m.

News 12 Now will bring you more information as it becomes available.

