Courthouse Shooting in Coffee County Sends Two Deputies to the Hospital

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two deputies are hurt near Manchester, Tennessee, after a reported shooting at a county courthouse.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter, two Coffee County deputies were injured in the shooting this afternoon at the Coffee County Courthouse.

There are reports they’re undergoing medical treatment at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.

The TBI says the suspect involved in the shooting is dead.

The county courthouse is located in Manchester, about 65 miles southeast of Nashville.

News 12 is following the story and will update when more information becomes available.