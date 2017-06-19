Courthouse Shooting in Coffee County Sends Two Deputies to the Hospital

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two deputies are hurt near Manchester, Tennessee, after a reported shooting at a county courthouse.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter, two Coffee County deputies were injured in the shooting this afternoon at the Coffee County Courthouse.

There are reports they’re undergoing medical treatment at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.

The TBI says the suspect involved in the shooting is dead.

The county courthouse is located in Manchester, about 65 miles southeast of Nashville.

News 12 is following the story and will update when more information becomes available.

Share:

Related Videos

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Shave for the Brave for St. Baldricks raises money for childhood cancer
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
TBI: Man identified in officer-involved shooting in Oneida
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Does your police department have enough officers?
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now