City of Chattanooga’s old documents and artifacts find a new home

Hundred’s of thousands of documents and artifact’s were initially reserved for the new Chattanooga History Center, but was never completed.

UTC Library Dean, Theresa Liedtka tells us it’ll take a week to transfer the items into it’s ‘Special Collection’s’ area.

Some of those items will also be transported to Chattanooga’s public libraries.

Liedtka says some pieces date to pre-civil war time.

She says they range from old rifles, wooden tires and Native American pottery.

“It’s everything from information on Chattanooga venture, to Chattanooga sit-ins, Cherokee Nation, a lot of information about the founding families and companies in town.”

Liedtka says they’ll look for grants to pay for additional staff to help sort through and archive the new items.