CFC Coach Bill Elliott Missing Free Admission Game on Tuesday

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The CFC is turning into the ‘CF-Free’ Tuesday night.

The Chattanooga Football club is offering free admission to their soccer match against Birmingham.

CFC officials felt this would be a great way to thank their fans for all of their support in recent years.

Tuesday’s game is actually a make-up date with Birmingham.

The May 20th match was stopped in the first half due to rain and lightning.

They’ll pick up where they left off on Tuesday night in the 24th minute.

CFC head coach Bill Elliott will not be at the game.

He’s on a family vacation that was scheduled before the make-up date.

Nevertheless, the CFC expect more good times Tuesday starting at 6:30 at Fort Finley.

Said general manager Sean McDaniel:”We felt like the fans had already come once to support us in the first match that we should just open up the gates for free and let everybody come in. Look, we know that CFC games are fun and a great event. So nobody that has never been, this is the time to do it.”

Added CFC player Danny Reynolds:”We get thousands and thousands of fans, and you see other teams, they get a few hundred. Like we are lucky to have these fans.”