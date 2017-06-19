Cellphone, internet outages reported across U.S.

TUSCON, Ariz. — If you’re having trouble making calls or connecting to the internet on your cellphone, you’re not alone. 

CBS Tucson affiliate KOLD-TV reports several major cellphone providers — including Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile — were having service issues on Monday. 

The cause of the outages, and just how widespread the problems are, remain unclear at this time. The website downdetector.com, which compiles users’ reports of outages, posted maps highlighting a number of different areas with problems:

Verizon outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/verizon/map/ 

T-Mobile  outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/t-mobile/map/

Sprint outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/sprint/map

AT&T outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/att/map/

