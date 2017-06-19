Cavs, GM Griffin to part after 3 straight NBA Finals trips

FILE – In this May 15, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin speaks at a news conference in Cleveland. Griffin’s contract expires on June 30, and it remains unclear if he will stay with the organization he guided to its first championship and three straight NBA Finals. (Joshua Gunter/The Plain Dealer via AP, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers and general manager David Griffin have decided to part ways following three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert said in a statement Monday night that the Cavaliers will not extend Griffin’s contract when it expires June 30.

Gilbert said the team was not ready to name a replacement.