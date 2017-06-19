Benjamin Brewer’s Trial Postponed

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man involved in a deadly truck crash faces a Hamilton County Judge this morning.

The hearing comes after Benjamin Brewer’s trial was postponed on Friday.

Benjamin Brewer is the Kentucky truck driver involved in the 2015 crash on I-75 that killed 6 people.

Brewers trial was scheduled to start today,but on Friday his trial was postponed and this morning the judge ruled that Brewer would get a new jury for his case.

This is after they had already selected a jury from Nashville..

A new jury will be selected and sequestered in Chattanooga to hear the case.

Attorneys will meet on Wednesday to decide on a new trial date.