Baylor Baseball Coach Billy Berry Leaving Red Raiders and Returning to Tennessee Wesleyan

(twbulldogs.com) Tennessee Wesleyan Univerity has hired Billy Berry as the next Head Coach for Bulldog Baseball. Berry returns to TWU after serving as Head Coach for The Baylor School in Chattanooga for the past two seasons.

Under Berry’s previous coaching stint at TWU, the Bulldogs won 9 AAC Regular Season Championships, 8 AAC Tournament Championships, and participated in 8 NAIA Opening Round Tournaments. The Bulldogs advanced to the Avista NAIA World Series on three occasions winning the 2012 NAIA National Championship. Berry returns to TWU with an overall collegiate coaching record of 479-223-1 and record of 433-166-1 as head coach of TWU.

“Coach Berry meets all the criteria we were searching for with this position” said TWU AD Donny Mayfield. “Coach Berry is engrained in the history of TWU Baseball and I know that he will expand on that history as he resumes the helm of this program.”