June 18, 2017, 9:34 AM | Simon Isaacs, a 36-year-old entrepreneur and father of a two-year girl, wants to change how fathers across the country approach parenting with his website Fatherly. And his target audience is the largest group of new dads in this country: millennials. Tony Dokoupil reports on the changing role of fatherhood and how modern dads differ from fathers of previous generations.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.