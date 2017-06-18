Yosemite National Park reopens road damaged by rockslide

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

This June 12, 2017, photo provided by the National Park Service shows a rockslide that blocked one of the main roads into Yosemite National Park in California. 

NPS Photo via AP

FRESNO, Calif. — Officials at Yosemite National Park have reopened a road that was damaged in a rockslide.

Park ranger Scott Gediman says more than 100 dump trucks hauled off rock and debris since the rockslide the size of a two-story house came crashing down on Monday.

The 4,000-ton rockslide blocked one of three popular routes into Yosemite, creating a commuting headache for hundreds of park employees and thousands of tourists who were forced to take detours.

Documentary explores how climate change is impacting Yosemite

Play Video

Saturday

Documentary explores how climate change is impacting Yosemite

PBS’ “Nature” series will premiere “Yosemite,” a sublime look at one of our nation’s most stunning national parks. It’s also a sobering one, as t…

“El Portal Road (Hwy 140) is open; work finished earlier than expected. Be cautious, watch for debris, no stopping in signed rockfall area,” the National Park Service said late Saturday on Twitter.

Gediman says a 100-foot stretch of the road will be gravel, so motorists will have to slow down and not stop there.

The damaged road and a stone wall destroyed in the rockslide will be repaired at a later date.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Shave for the Brave for St. Baldricks raises money for childhood cancer
Read More»
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Tennessee Aquarium, NAACP honor Juneteenth
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Memphis Drive residents concerned about sewage project
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now