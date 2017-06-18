Wind howling as final round at Erin Hills gets under way

Brian Harman putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. (AP Photo/A Charlie Riedel)

(AP) — Players are on the course for the final round of the U.S. Open in blustery conditions at Erin Hills.

The wind is gusting up to 25 mph with the forecast calling for it to go as high as 30 mph in the afternoon when the leaders tee off.

Later today, Brian Harman, who is at 12 under, will take a one-shot lead over Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood into the final round.

Rickie Fowler, who is two shots back, said after his round Saturday that he was hoping the wind would pick up to make the course tougher.

Of the 24 players on the course early, only two are under par for the day — William McGirt and Jordan Spieth. Spieth made birdies on the first two holes, both of which are playing downwind.

Nobody in the top 16 on the leaderboard has won a major.