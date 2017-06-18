Vehicle strikes, injures multiple pedestrians in north London, police say

One person has been arrested after a vehicle rammed into pedestrians early Monday leaving several injured, London police said.

Metropolitan Police said they were called to the scene at 12:20 a.m. local time and that “a number of casualties” were being treated.

“Officers are on the scene with other emergency services,” the statement said. “There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene. There has been one person arrested. Enquiries continue.”

Reuters

They said officers have responded with other emergency services including the London Ambulance Service who have sent a “number of resources” to Seven Sisters Road.

We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road. More information will follow when we have it. — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 18, 2017

The U.K. Muslim Council of Britain said they had been told worshippers were ran over as they left a local mosque. “Our prayers are with the victims,” they said on Twitter.

BREAKING: We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims. https://t.co/FSE5m3bFpo — MCB (@MuslimCouncil) June 19, 2017

One witness told Sky News that the incident happened after worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after midnight prayers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.