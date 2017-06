June 18, 2017, 9:17 AM | The media wars surrounding coverage of President Donald Trump have been getting louder by the day – and Americans have become more polarized than ever. Senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with commentator Pat Buchanan and Harvard professor Yochai Benkler about the battle between presidents and the press, what news Americans are choosing to consume, “fake” news, and the media war for hearts and minds.

