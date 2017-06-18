Tennessee Aquarium, NAACP honor Juneteenth

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee Aquarium partnered with the NAACP to honor Juneteenth.

Today they held several performances to celebrate this time in history.

“This is our first year, because Juneteenth is, takes place on June 19th, then we have the Rivermarket taking place as well as Riverbend, we wanted to just bring something new to the festivities here today and so this is our first time and we hope that it grows into something really big,” said Mara-Lynne Payne, Diversity & Inclusion Manager at the Tennessee Aquarium.

Juneteenth is also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day.