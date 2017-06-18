Tennessee Aquarium, NAACP honor Juneteenth

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , ,

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) —  The Tennessee Aquarium partnered with the NAACP to honor Juneteenth.

Today they held several performances to celebrate this time in history.

“This is our first year, because Juneteenth is, takes place on June 19th, then we have the Rivermarket taking place as well as Riverbend, we wanted to just bring something new to the festivities here today and so this is our first time and we hope that it grows into something really big,” said Mara-Lynne Payne, Diversity & Inclusion Manager at the Tennessee Aquarium.

Juneteenth is also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day.

Share:

Related Videos

5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Sheriff’s Department Chaplain update from archaeological dig in Israel
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
La Paz Chattanooga meets with local leaders
Read More»
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Rally held in Chattanooga for Pride month
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now