Shave for the Brave for St. Baldricks raises money for childhood cancer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An organization is shaving heads and raising money for childhood cancer research.

Many people showed up for the event, Shave for the Brave for St. Baldricks.

It took place at Knights of Columbus.

The event coordinator Heather Olds says only 3.8 percent of funding goes to childhood research.

Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer and one-in-five won’t survive.

Olds says planning for the event started in April.

It’s in honor of her 9-year-old cousin, and other kids going through similar situations.

However, she says sadly her cousin passed away Friday night after fighting against the disease for around four years.

“I can’t even tell you how many times she went through chemo and radiation. She did the ICE treatments. She, there’s not a treatment, trial treatment that she didn’t try. There was everything. It just, her cancer was going at a rate so fast that the treatments could not keep up. So, there was nothing they didn’t try,” said Olds.

16 people signed up to get their heads shaved.

There is a goal to raise $5,000 through donations and fundraising.

All of the money will go childhood cancer research.