Several people injured in shooting broadcast on Facebook Live

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (CBS) – Several people are recovering in South Carolina hospitals after a gunman opened fire in a shooting that was broadcast on Facebook Live.

Multiple media organizations report that the shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday. A bystander streamed the incident online.

Myrtle Beach Police say officers were dispatched to the area as a large crowd was gathering. A fight broke out, and one of the belligerents pulled a gun and fired. An armed security officer witnessed the shooting and shot the gunman, who carjacked a vehicle and got away as he sprayed gunfire.

The incident was the third shooting in Myrtle Beach within 12 hours.

Police cruisers and ambulances immediately responded to the scene. They eventually found the stolen vehicle and arrested the suspect, Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby told CBS affiliate WBTW-TV in Florence.

Crosby said no officer was shot, though a patrol car was hit by gunfire.

Several people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Footage of the violent incident remained online as of Sunday afternoon. A representative for Facebook did not immediately respond to CBS News’ request for comment.