Riverbend cleanup underway

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Clean-up is underway in Chattanooga as the Riverbend Festival 2017 has wrapped up until next year.

On Sunday, you could see folks out on Riverfront Parkway packing up, and cleaning up the area where the fest took place.

This process will not happen overnight, but crews worked hard this afternoon to make sure the blocked off streets reopened.

The festival ended last night with the Flaming Lips and a fireworks show.

All sorts of acts preformed throughout the week including Toby Keith and Ludacris.

Joe Dixie Fuller is the Production Coordinator and Talent Buyer with Friends of the Festival. He gives us some insight into the clean-up process post-festival.

“Right now we’ve got crews, section managers. I’ve got my sound and lighting and my local stage hands crew. We’re just tiding up, picking things up. Getting it into trucks and clearing the site and then there’s all the garbage and all that stuff to pick up,” he says.

Fuller calls this year’s festival a success.