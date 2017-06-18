Reports of Beyonce’s twins spark excitement, but no official confirmation yet

LOS ANGELES — Reports are flying that Beyonce and Jay Z are parents again, without any official confirmation.

Several outlets have published reports that the singer gave birth to twins late Saturday citing sources close to the family. Even Beyonce’s father, with whom she has had a strained relationship, tweeted his congratulations on Sunday.

Beyonce and Jay Z are usually tight-lipped about their personal lives and waited years to release footage of their wedding and weeks to confirm the birth of daughter Blue Ivy, who is now five years old.

Beyonce famously revealed her first pregnancy at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2011. During her performance of “Love On Top,” she opened her blazer and smiled at the audience and rubbed her baby bump.

Earlier this year, the singer announced she was pregnant with twins in an Instagram post. She wrote in the caption: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

The pregnancy forced Beyoncé to bow out of the Coachella music festival in April.

Representatives for the singer declined to comment.