Police: Man shoots ex-girlfriend, kills self in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee say a man fatally shot a former girlfriend outside her Nashville home before killing himself.

Metropolitan Nashville Police say in a news release that the shooting occurred Saturday night.

The statement says 40-year-old Andrew Tucker parked his pickup truck near the home of 41-year-old Amy Williams and the pair talked outside before she was shot.

Tucker then walked toward his truck, fatally shot himself in the head and died at the scene.

Williams was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The statement says the pair dated for four months before Williams ended the relationship a week ago.

