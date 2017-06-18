Norah O'Donnell to interview South Korean President Moon Jae-in

“CBS This Morning” co-anchor Norah O’Donnell will sit down with South Korean President Moon Jae-in this week, in his first broadcast television interview since his election in May.

O’Donnell announced the interview on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” Sunday.

It’s a “new day” in South Korea in part because there’s a new president who’s promising a change in strategy, O’Donnell said on “Face the Nation.” O’Donnell said that Moon is talking about “going back to the Sunshine Policy, opening a dialogue with the North.”

“And that’s a significant change, a significant break from past decade,” she said.

O’Donnell said that Moon now wants to “sit knee to knee” with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. She also reports that Moon is promising the South Korean people that he’s going to move toward de-nuclearization and seek a peace agreement with North Korea.

The exclusive interview will take place at the president’s official residence, Blue House, in Seoul, South Korea, and it will air Tuesday, June 20, on “CBS This Morning,” 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET/PT, on the CBS Television Network. The interview will also air throughout the day on Tuesday on CBSN, CBS News’ digital digital network.



O’Donnell plans to discuss the ‎strategic relationship between the U.S. and South Korea, Moon’s plan for engaging North Korea as nuclear tensions mount, and his decision to delay the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system ahead of his meeting with President Trump in Washington, D.C.