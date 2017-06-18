Monterey, the birthplace of rock festivals

June 18, 2017, 9:59 AM | In June 1967 Monterey, California was the site of the Monterey International Pop Festival, a three-day celebration of music that introduced such iconic music acts as Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Otis Redding to a wider audience. As a 50th anniversary festival is held this week, Anthony Mason talks with one of the original festival’s organizers, Lou Adler; Michelle Phillips, of The Mamas and the Papas; and filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker, whose landmark documentary “Monterey Pop” vividly captured the music and sights of the “Summer of Love.”

