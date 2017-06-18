Monterey, the birthplace of rock festivals

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| In June 1967 Monterey, California was the site of the Monterey International Pop Festival, a three-day celebration of music that introduced such iconic music acts as Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Otis Redding to a wider audience. As a 50th anniversary festival is held this week, Anthony Mason talks with one of the original festival’s organizers, Lou Adler; Michelle Phillips, of The Mamas and the Papas; and filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker, whose landmark documentary “Monterey Pop” vividly captured the music and sights of the “Summer of Love.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Shave for the Brave for St. Baldricks raises money for childhood cancer
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Tennessee Aquarium, NAACP honor Juneteenth
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Memphis Drive residents concerned about sewage project
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now