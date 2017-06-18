Hospice at age 4

By the time you are considering hospice, you have already endured a thousand smaller deaths: your hopes, your dreams, your understanding of the world — it’s all died.

And yet my child was still there. She was in an impossibly fragile body, and it would one day fail. I was terrified of that day, but I knew that doing more would not necessarily mean her living longer. And even if it did, I was afraid of the cost to her — because she was the one who had to bear it, and she had already done enough.

Teens from a local theater group came to visit for a few hours, staying in character the whole time.

So my husband and I made an impossible decision and changed the terms of the battle. The disease would take our child’s life, but we would fight like hell to make that life beautiful for as long as we were allowed.

Focusing on Julianna, not the disease

People tend to think that hospice means giving up. It’s anything but.

The actual routine of caring for Julianna didn’t change much when we entered hospice. Our house functioned as a mini hospital, and we worked around the clock to keep her oxygenated and nourished.