HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says one person had died after a vehicle accident around 8:20 p.m. Sunday evening.

Hamilton County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 8600 block of Mahan Gap Road.

Authorities say multiple people, including juveniles, were involved in the accident.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, several were taken to hospitals and one person has died.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the accident.