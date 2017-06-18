Commission recommends Title IX reforms in University of Tennessee system

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An independent commission is making recommendations for changes within the University of Tennessee system.

According to the Associated Press, the recommendations surround how to improve the school’s handling of sexual harassment complaints.

They come after the school paid a couple millions of dollars to settle complaints by eight women.

The UT President says they will meet with individual campuses to talk about the findings.

UTC is among the campuses mentioned in the report.

The report recommends the school consider enhanced prevention, investigation, and support resources.

The committee also suggests UT hire a Title IX coordinator.