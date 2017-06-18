Chattanooga Market celebrates Dads

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Sunday is all about dad. It’s Father’s Day!

Many families maybe celebrating this day by buying gifts or spending a little extra time with that special man.

Out at the Chattanooga Market today they had an event all about dad.

Many people showed up to the ‘Father’s Day Bacon, Brews and Blues’ event.

That’s where we caught up with one market goer, Patrick Edmonds.

He shares a few things about what he loves about his father.

“There’s a lot of lessons that he taught me growing up, especially working and living on a farm. The biggest one is just hard work, you know. How to get a job done to completion. There was multiple mornings where i was waking up at six o’clock to fence, to fix an old barbwire fence that i did not want to do, but looking back on it I, I can tell what he was trying to instill in me and it worked,” he said.

The event featured music.

The Chattanooga Market is no stranger to celebrating parents. On Mother’s Day they held a similar event.

The market is open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.