Chattanooga FC Offers FREE Admission This Tuesday

Chattanooga, Tennessee (Sunday, June 18, 2017) — Chattanooga Football Club is dedicating this Tuesday evening to the fans. The scheduled make-up match against Birmingham Hammers on June 20th will be FREE to the public and will kick off at 6:30 pm EDT.

This Tuesday’s make-up match will be a continuation of the May 20th match that was called off in the 24th minute due to constant lighting strikes. CFC’s goal by Felipe Antonio in the 12th minute will stand, so CFC will start with the lead as both sides pick up where they left off.

“Our fans have been so good for us this season that we wanted to do something for them in this tough spot,” said Chattanooga FC General Manager Sean McDaniel. “We’re coming off a huge win, so we could use some cheering fans to help us earn another one late in the season.”

CFC’s last result came Saturday in a dramatic 2-1 win over Inter Nashville FC in front of over 4,000 fans at Finley Stadium. Nashville opened the scoring late in the first half, but the boys in blue answered in the second with an equalizer by Luke Winter, and a free-kick game-winner by Danny Reynolds in stoppage time.