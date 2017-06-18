Calendar: Week of June 19

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar:

Monday sees the first meeting of President Trump’s American Technology Council, with senior executives from the country’s top high-tech companies expected to attend.



On Tuesday, Nicole Kidman celebrates her 50th birthday, while fellow actor John Goodman marks his 65th.



Wednesday is the International Day of Yoga, as proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly, no less.



Thursday sees the annual Women in Sports and Events (WISE) Awards luncheon, with CBS Sports Network analyst Amy Trask among the honorees.

To watch highlights from the 2016 WISE Women of the Year Luncheon click on the video player below.

WISE Women of the Year Luncheon 2016 by wisenational on YouTube



Friday is the 19th annual Take Your Dog to Work Day, encouraging employers to experience the joys of pets in the workplace.



And Saturday is the evening for the Great American Campout, urging all of us to discover the fun of camping out.