Woman charged with murder ran over boyfriend, cops say

DETROIT — A young Detroit woman has been charged with first degree murder after authorities say she intentionally ran her boyfriend over with her car, CBS Detroit reports.

Twenty-year-old Danisha L. Mathis was chasing 25-year-old Terrence Ricks, Jr. in her Ford Fusion on the night of June 13, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ricks was on foot, running away, when Mathis drove onto the sidewalk, aimed her car at him, accelerated and struck him — dragging him under the vehicle, police said. The took place near Seven Mile Road and Trinity Street.

Investigators say Ricks eventually became dislodged from the car as Mathis sped away from the area. Ricks was taken by emergency responders to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Mathis was arrested by Detroit police the following day.

Police said the two had been arguing prior to the incident, but further details regarding a motive were not immediately released.

Mathis was arraigned Friday afternoon before Magistrate Dawn White in 36th District Court. A probable cause conference in the case was scheduled for June 26 and a preliminary exam for July 3.

Mathis faces life in prison without parole if convicted.