Weather Update: Sunday, June 18, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Summer Weather Continues In The Scenic City For The Weekend!

Partly cloudy early on Sunday with muggy conditions. Scattered showers and storms expected for the afternoon with highs in the upper 80’s.

More showers and storms likely on Monday with clouds. But highs will be down in the low 80’s as a front moves through.

Brighter skies for Tuesday and Wednesday with less muggy conditions. Highs will climb back into the mid 80’s by Tuesday and the upper 80’s by Wednesday.

Temperatures back around 90° by the end of the week with more afternoon shower & storm chances.

 

 

 

 

 

 

