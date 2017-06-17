Rep. Steve Scalise’s condition upgraded to ‘serious’

(CNN) – Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise’s condition has been upgraded to “serious” after he underwent surgery Saturday for injuries sustained in the shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday, the hospital treating him said in a release.

Scalise, the third-ranking GOP leader in the House, “continues to show signs of improvement,” said the statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, which it released on behalf of Scalise’s family. “He is more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones. The Scalise family greatly appreciates the outpouring of thoughts and prayers.”
MedStar said in a statement Friday that Scalise was in critical condition but had showed signs of improvement.
