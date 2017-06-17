Michigan moves to end ex-gymnastics doctor's parental rights

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is seeking to terminate the parental rights of a sports doctor accused of sexual assaulting dozens of women and girls.

The Lansing State Journal reports attorneys for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services filed a petition against 53-year-old Larry Nassar.

Lawyers cited December testimony from an FBI agent who said investigators found images and videos of child pornography on Nasser’s property in Holt, including videos showing him assaulting girls.

Shannon Smith is one of Nassar’s lawyers. At a Friday hearing in Ingham County Circuit Court, Smith noted there was “absolutely nothing” in the charges filed against Nassar involving allegations he abused his three children.

A lawyer for Nassar’s wife, who has filed for divorce, argued the petition is unnecessary because she’s been granted sole custody of their children.

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians and other elite athletes. More than 60 women have filed complaints, and some believe that number may eventually reach into the hundreds.

CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook reported on “60 Minutes” that Nassar used a controversial pain treatment on a minor, requiring a chaperone and use of a glove.

Three of the women told “60 Minutes” that he never used a glove and there were no adults present. The women said the treatments often occurred in their bedrooms.

“I remember thinking something was off but I didn’t feel like I was able to say anything because he was, you know, this very high-profile doctor. And I was very lucky to be at the ranch working with him,” said Jessica Howard, the U.S. national champion in rhythmic gymnastics from 1999 to 2001.

Nassar denies wrongdoing and has defended his treatment as legitimate.