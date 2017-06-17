Market Street Shooting

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – In the early morning hours, Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at the 2000 block of Market Street.

Upon arrival, Todd Stone, 40, was found suffering from a gunshot wound which was non-life-threatening. Hamilton County Emergency Services transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Stone informed officers that the suspect vehicle passed him at 20th and Market Street, firing as he was driving.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads and ask anyone with further information to call 423-698-2525. More will be released when available.