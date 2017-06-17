Injuries reported after ferry with dozens on board strikes jetty

HYANNISPORT, Mass. — The Coast Guard says five people were injured after a high-speed ferry struck a jetty in Hyannisport and began taking on water.

The ferry Iyanough hit the jetty and grounded on the rocks at the Hyannis Harbor entrance around 10 p.m. Friday. It serves a 26-mile route between Nantucket and Hyannis.

The Coast Guard says rescue crews will work into the night to safely transfer passengers and ferry crew. They also will assess the ferry’s damage.

The aircrew also airlifted ten uninjured passengers who were unable to navigate the slippery rocks. There were 57 people on board, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Coast Guard Cmdr. Jeannot Smith said in a statement that rough seas, strong winds, and slippery rocks are impeding the rescue efforts.

The ferry is operated by the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority, connecting the Massachusetts islands with the mainland. It can hold up to 400 people.