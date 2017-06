June 17, 2017, 12:02 PM | Reacting to the Cosby mistrial, attorney Gloria Allred warned “you can never underestimate the blinding power of celebrity.” Allred, who represents numerous women who have accused the comedian of sexual assault, says she hopes more witnesses and accusers will be allowed to testify in a retrial. Prosecutor say they plan to retry the case.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.