Fort Campbell Soldiers Remembered by State of Tennessee

Nashville, TN (WDEF) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder recognize the service and sacrifice of U.S. Army Sergeant Eric Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland, Sergeant William Bays, 29, of Barstow, California and Corporal Dillon Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, North Carolina.

The Fort Campbell soldiers were serving with the 101st Airborne Division in Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel when they were killed on June 10th.

“As we pause to remember these brave men and their families, let’s also take a moment to recognize that our troops continue to face life-threatening situations to preserve our safety and freedom,” Haslam said. “Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the grieving families left behind and the Fort Campbell community.”

Sergeant Houck is survived by his wife Samantha, their children Eric and Violet, parents Lisa and Robert Houck and sister Jessica Houck.

Sergeant Bays is survived by his wife Jasmine, daughters Laura, Mia and Julia, parents Timothy and April Bays and sisters Lindsay Bays and Brenda Griner.

Corporal Baldridge is survived by his mother Tina Palmer and step-father Thomas Palmer, father Christopher Baldridge and step-mother Jessie Baldridge, brothers Ethan Baldridge and Zachary Palmer and sister Isabel Palmer.

“Each of these heroes have now become part of our country’s history, but it is the legacy they left with their families and fellow soldiers that will have the largest impact on enriching future generations to come,” Grinder said. “This tragic loss will leave a mark on all of those who value the ultimate sacrifice, but a permanent void for those who knew and loved them the most.”