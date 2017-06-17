Cosby jury returns for sixth day of deliberations

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby is back in court for the sixth day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.

The jury resumed deliberations Saturday over whether the 79-year-old TV star drugged and molested a woman in his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.

Jurors have already discussed the case for more than 50 hours since Monday, leading to Cosby’s lawyer to push for a mistrial. The judge has refused, saying jurors are permitted under the law to deliberate as long as they want. The jurors have been trying to break a deadlock.

Play Video CBSN Jurors conclude a fifth day of deliberation in Bill Cosby’s trial The jury remains deadlocked in the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby after more than five days of deliberations. CBS News correspondent DeMarco …

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

Jurors worked late into the night Friday before Judge Steven O’Neill let them return to their hotel. He praised the jurors, saying he saw “nothing but hard work, dedication, fidelity” to their oath.

While Cosby has mainly been silent, he thanked supporters outside the courthouse on Friday while many chanted “let Bill go,” CBS Philadelphia reports.

“I just want to wish all of the fathers a happy Father’s Day,” Cosby said. “And I want to thank the jury for their long days. Their honest work, individually. I also want to thank the supporters who have been here. And, please, to the supporters, stay calm. Do not argue with people. Just keep up the great support. Thank you.”