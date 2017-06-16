Weather Update: Friday Morning, June 16, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Summer Weather Continues In The Scenic City!

Becoming fair through the morning. As a result, we will have areas of fog developing with lows 67-70.

Friday Afternoon: Hot and humid again, with partly cloudy skies and only isolated late day storms. Most of us will stay dry. Highs once again around 90. That same weather is expected for Saturday too with only isolated afternoon showers and storms.

Scattered showers and storms will be more likely Sunday night into Monday. A weak front will push through Monday night with some drier weather for Tuesday with highs staying in the 80’s for a couple days, with dry weather expected through the middle of next week.

If you’re spending any time outdoors, including Riverbend, stay hydrated !

Sunrise & Sunset: 6:26am & 8:57pm.